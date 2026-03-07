New Library Board Member To Be Appointed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Gustao Douaihi



Langham at far right.



BOARD SUBMITS REPLACEMENT RECOMMENDATION



During it meeting Monday, the city council will consider the recommendation of the city's Library Board to appoint Gustao Douaihi to replace Debra Langham whose term has expired and does not wish to continue on the board.

Ten applicants were screened and rated by points during meetings by library board teams -- with Douaihi, a geologist (GHD Group), coming out on top.

According to city ordinance 637 establishing the city's Library Board of Trustees, there shall be five members; all vacancies are to be "filled by the mayor and city council."

MAYOR/COUNCILMAN WEIGH IN

When asked about it by the Times, Mayor Sullivan said she was not involved at all in the actual selection process, just forwarded the board's recommendation to the city council.

Councilman Burrell thought such recommendations always "carry a lot of weight"; council president Conyers did not respond to a request for comment.

STATE FUNDING SUSPENSION CONTINUES



As of today, the suspension of about $40K per year by the Alabama Public Library Service over the location of certain books in the teen (vs. adult) shelves continues; additionally, a bill (Senate Bill 26) is currently being debated in the state legislature that would clarify procedures for removing library board members, by their appointing bodies.

The city's position is still that the Fairhope Library Board should comply with all state policies concerning book placement; Fairhope's board still believes it is in compliance.

Some board members have privately expressed hope the city council would "make-up" the lost $40K, but that has not happened yet; additional private donations have far-surpassed any current shortfall anyway.



Nominee Douaihi spoke at several council meetings in support of the city's library board during last year's library book placement controversy.