Popular Coffee Shop/Bar Closed For Remodel

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

505 Fairhope Avenue today.



2024 photo







'JOHNNY MAC'S'

The Johnny Mac's coffee shop/bar at 505 Fairhope Avenue has closed indefinitely for remodeling.

No reopening date has been set yet but a band has already been booked there for April 19th according to their websites.



HISTORY

The property was a gas station/auto repair shop for many years since he mid-1960s; it sold hemp products for several years as well until summer 2025 when new state laws went into effect prohibiting that.

The city is currently considering a new ordinance allowing a different form of hemp sales (under new state law); we understand two businesses in town have already expressed interest but do not know yet if this is one of them.



Old Fairhope Hemp sign.













