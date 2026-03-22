Another Popular Downtown Eatery Closes

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

BAY BREEZE CAFE

Sunday March 23, 2026 was the last day for the Bay Breeze Cafe at 212 1/2 Fairhope Avenue according to owner's social media post:



Nearly 19 years ago, I began this journey alongside my mom and dad, building Bay Breeze into the warm, family owned cafe that so many in our community have come to love. What started as a small family dream grew into a place filled with laughter, friendships, loyal customers, and an incredible team of employees who truly became family. Over the past few years, life has brought some difficult changes, including the loss of my dad, Jerry Tew and, more recently, my mom, Liz Tew. After much reflection, I feel it’s time to close this chapter and begin a new one. This decision has not been easy. Bay Breeze has been more than a cafe - it has been a family and a home full of memories. We are deeply grateful for every customer who walked through our doors, every employee who gave their heart to this place, and every moment shared over the years. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me. The memories, friendships, and community we built together will always mean the world."

No word yet what may happen next with the building.

