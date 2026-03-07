Still Working on Water Well #8

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Well eight site.



8717 FAIRHOPE AVENUE



Contractors were sill working on well number eight this week on Fairhope Avenue next to the water tower where there was a pump failure last July (broken shaft).

A new water pump is to be installed and problems with the well itself are being addressed as well.

Water department superintendent Morefield says all work should be completed well before the heavy water use months of summer.

A temporary pump is being used during repair.

From a January 2026 FT report:

"Low bidder Donald Smith Company has begun repairs at well number eight where the main water pump failed last summer.

The pump is to be replaced and the well cleaned, according to their $149K contract.

A water department source says improper installation may be responsible for this failure (and other recent ones).

A temporary pump was installed until repairs are completed.

(An earlier repair contract with Griner Services was rescinded by the city council in December.)"











