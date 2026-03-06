Students Paint For Cleaner Water

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

N. Section Street.



N. Bancroft Street.



STORM DRAIN PROJECT

Fairhope High School art students decorated storm water drains in the downtown to remind us what's put into the drains eventually makes it out into the bay.

TO PROMOTE CLEAN BAY WATER

The Fairhope High School Art Department in conjunction with the Eastern Shore Art Center are installing new artwork around town on some city storm drains to promote cleaner water in the bay.



"Only rain belongs in drains" is the theme; reducing litter and satisfying the city's federal MS4 storm water discharge permit "education and outreach" requirements are goals mentioned as well.

N. Church Street.



S. Church Street.







W. Fairhope Avenue.













