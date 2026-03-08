Summit Street Drainage Repair Resumed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Stack Gully last week.



City crew's install new drain too.



PAUSED DURING K-1 CONSTRUCTION



A contractor's project begun for the city last July to repair a washed-out storm drain on Summit Street behind the old K-1 School (see at bottom) has resumed -- since the K-1 restoration project itself (upstream) is now sufficiently completed to allow for it. A new storm drain is being added to the east side of Summit itself there by city crews too.

UNEXPECTED DAMAGE FIXED TOO



Additional erosion damage occurred unexpectedly when temporary silt fences failed and some of the street drains overflowed into Stacks Gully during a rainstorm about last October; since then new storm drains were installed on Summit's west side and the street was paved.

The existing large storm drain just north on Summit near the Pelicans Nest is still to be replaced as well, as a final phase of the project (unless there have been design changes).



PROJECT HISTORY

From a July 2025 FT report:

"The repair/replacement of a storm drain on Summit Street into Stacks Gully that failed last May causing the road's right-of-way to wash out behind the old K-1 building is set to start next week.

The drain pipe's outfall had been slated for repair anyway but a big rainstorm washed out what was left of it, damaging the roadbed.

The old pipes were metal which have a history of failure; new ones will be concrete and empty at the bottom of the gully.



Asphalt Services, Inc. was the low bidder for the repair, for $360K (NTE).

Some of the components had to be specially-manufactured, causing a repair delay."