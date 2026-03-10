Traffic Headaches Continue For Fairhope-area Drivers

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Downtown gas pipe replacement project.







Greeno Road power pole replacement.



INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES CONTINUE



Motorists are asked to be patient as several construction/maintenance projects around town continue this week: orange cones/potholes from downtown natural gas pipe replacement, paving/widening CR 48 east of Walmart, tree trimming on Hwy 104, and electric power pole replacement on Greeno Road/Morphy Avenue.



The gas pipe project in the downtown should be wrapping up soon; but then its next phase will be beginning in adjacent neighborhoods. Paving CR 48 and power pole replacements should take several more weeks. Tree work is intermittent as needed.

New projects coming to look forward to are installation of a traffic signal on Greeno Road at Volanta, and a sidewalk on Parker Road.

(Watch out for possible delays too from new water pipes currently being installed on Fairhope Avenue, Hwy 181 and Gayfer Road Extension. Some new poles on Gayfer Road Ext. too, east of 181.)



CR 48 paving project.



Hwy 104 tree trimming.





