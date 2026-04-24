City's Historical Commission Finally To Get Federal Certification?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fairhope's Historical Commission



A 'CERTIFIED LOCAL GOVERNMENT'

The city council passed an amended ordinance (1797) that should lead to the city finally receiving CLG ("certified local government") status from the National Park Service that will make grants, tax breaks and other technical assistance available for preserving eligible historic property in the city, according to councilman Robinson.

According to the NPS: "The goal of the Certified Local Government (CLG) Program is to facilitate State and local government cooperation with Federal partners to promote nationwide preservation initiatives. Through the certification process, local communities make a commitment to national historic preservation standards. This commitment is key to America's ability to preserve, protect, and increase awareness of our unique cultural heritage found across the country."

The vote was 4-0; Robinson arrived late, after the vote, but told the Times later he would have voted in favor too.



The cities of Mobile, Foley, Magnolia Springs, and Atmore have already become CLG's in the S. Alabama area.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission was originally formed by the council in October of 2024, but it turned out language in the original ordinance did not meet federal standards to become a CLG.

Gaining CLG status was the whole purpose of forming a Historic Commission, according to councilman Conyers.

The new CLG application will now have to be re-submitted via the Alabama State Historical Commission: Fairhope HPC chairperson Mara Kozelsky is a board member there too.

The certification process could take several months.





Amended Ord. 1797.













