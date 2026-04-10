Fairhope's Apple Market Grocery Opens

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





FORMER WINN DIXIE

The Apple Market No. 1 grocery had a "soft opening" today in the Baldwin Square Shopping Center on Greeno Road in the former Winn Dixie store building.

This business is owned by Manning Inc., who also owns the nearby Piggly Wiggly; it is not affiliated with a store in Pensacola FL. with a similar name.

Unannounced "soft-openings" are often held to work out the bugs before official hard ones; a grand opening is being planned for July too, according to a company announcement.

Some shelves are not fully stocked yet.









