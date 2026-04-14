Fairhope's 'Trial of the Century' Tomorrow

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Tuesday afternoon.



FREE SPEECH OR JUSTIFIED ARREST?



Preparations are already underway for possible demonstrations during the Jenae Renae Gamble (aka 'Penis Lady') trial scheduled for municipal court Wednesday at about 2 PM. Municipal Judge Haymes Snedecker will preside during the bench trial.

The 'Indivisible Baldwin' non-profit organization is planning a demonstration in support of Gamble; and there are reports counter-demonstrators may be present as well.

Gamble's attorney David Gespass asserts she was only exercising her constitutionally-protected free speech rights; city prosecutor Marcus McDowell will contend local city ordinances were broken: disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at last word.

INCIDENT DURING POLITICAL DEMONSTRATION



The incident occurred at the beginning of the October 18, 2025 'No Kings Day 3' demonstration on Greeno Road (organized by Indivisible Baldwin against Trump administration policies) -- after officers say they received citizen complaints about the "offensive" phallus-looking costume Gamble was wearing (photo at bottom).

COURTROOM SPACE LIMITED



There is very limited space where trials are held (in the city council chamber); no video or audio recording is usually permitted. Visitors must pass through a metal detector too.

Demonstrators must stay on sidewalks or other public spaces outside -- and not block traffic.



If found guilty Gamble could decide to appeal to state court.





Oct. 18 'NKD 3' demonstration.



October 18 arrest.





