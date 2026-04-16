Funds Shifted For Water Well Maintenance

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Well 4.



DRY WEATHER CONTINUES



The city council moved $200K from capital funds to maintenance to pay for water well pump repair due to a series of pump failures over the past several years.

Well pump 4 failed two years ago and pumps at wells 8 and 9 last year. Another problem occurred at pump 4 just last month.

Council president Conyers said the failures could be the result of defective manufacturing during the COVID epidemic. He said the pumps come with only a two year warranty.



NO SHORTAGES EXPECTED



Spare portable submersible pumps are being installed to keep water flowing while the main pumps are examined and repaired -- so as not to interrupt service.



NEW WELLS ADDED TOO



Two new wells have been completed in the past year too: wells 13 and 14.





Well 4 repairs.





