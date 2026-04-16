Funds Shifted For Water Well Maintenance

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Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Well 4.

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES

The city council moved $200K from capital funds to maintenance to pay for water well pump repair due to a series of pump failures over the past several years.

Well pump 4 failed two years ago and pumps at wells 8 and 9 last year.  Another problem occurred at pump 4 just last month.

Council president Conyers said the failures could be the result of  defective manufacturing during the COVID epidemic. He said the pumps come with only a two year warranty.

NO SHORTAGES EXPECTED

Spare portable submersible pumps are being installed to keep water flowing while the main pumps are examined and repaired -- so as not to interrupt service.

NEW WELLS ADDED TOO

Two new wells have been completed in the past year too: wells 13 and 14.


Well 4 repairs.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA