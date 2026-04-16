Funds Shifted For Water Well Maintenance

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Well 4.
DRY WEATHER CONTINUES
The city council moved $200K from capital funds to maintenance to pay for water well pump repair due to a series of pump failures over the past several years.
Well pump 4 failed two years ago and pumps at wells 8 and 9 last year. Another problem occurred at pump 4 just last month.
Council president Conyers said the failures could be the result of defective manufacturing during the COVID epidemic. He said the pumps come with only a two year warranty.
NO SHORTAGES EXPECTED
Spare portable submersible pumps are being installed to keep water flowing while the main pumps are examined and repaired -- so as not to interrupt service.
NEW WELLS ADDED TOO
Two new wells have been completed in the past year too: wells 13 and 14.
|Well 4 repairs.