Roundabout Best For Busy Twin Beech Intersection?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Twin Beech Road.







'TWIN BEECH CORRIDOR' STUDY COMPLETED



A roundabout seemed to be the most popular choice of the city council for the busy Twin Beech/Boothe-Bishop Road intersection after city engineer Johnson presented findings of a traffic study just completed there.

Other suggestions included a traffic signal and 4-way stop; adding turning lanes at other intersections down the entire length of the road was mentioned too (Greeno Road to CR 13).

Johnson said he would talk to the county about their new 30 Cubed Program for financing; cost for the roundabout would be about $3 million due to extensive infrastructure needs there, he said.

Besides higher cost, what to do about local school traffic during construction is one drawback of a roundabout there, Johnson added. (The county high and middle schools are nearby.)



The study by Neel-Schaffer Engineering was funded by the ESMPO.

30 Cubed Program explained:



"The 30 Cubed Program is aimed at fostering collaboration and encouraging voluntary partnerships with municipalities of any size across the County with the objective of enhancing capacity and connectivity of the local roadway system, regardless of jurisdictional ownership. This may be accomplished through the building of new roadway segments or significantly enhancing the capacity of existing roadways.

The County Commission is designating thirty million dollars ($30M) to be matched with thirty million dollars ($30M) in municipal funding for various types of capacity and connectivity transportation projects throughout Baldwin County.

The goal is to have $60 Million of these projects Constructed, under Construction, or under Contract by 2030. This will be thirty million ($30M) by the County, thirty million ($30M) by Municipalities, by 2030 (30 by 30 by 30) becoming the 30 Cubed Program.

Due to being funded and managed completely through local agencies, the 30 Cubed Program is designed to accomplish significant transportation infrastructure projects in a timely and cost-effective manner by avoiding Federal and State bureaucracy, as often found in conventional grant programs."



