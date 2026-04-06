Sewage Plant's Headworks Project Wrapping Up

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Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 


TREATMENT CAPACITY INCREASE

Upgrades to the "headworks" where sewage first-enters the treatment plant from out in the community and initial filtering begins should be completed by summer

From a May 2025 FT report: "A project to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant's headworks is about to begin using a $1.2 million federal ARPA grant disbursed by ADEM. 

Taylor Corporation was the low bidder at $4.9 million; $5 million was budgeted by the city for it this year.  Krebs is the engineer for the project."

NEXT PHASE COSTLY

More capacity upgrades coming to the rest of the treatment plant will be next (phase 2), now being designed. Cost could be up to $50 million.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

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