City's First Library Restored By Year's End?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Restoration underway.



10 NORTH SUMMIT STREET



Fairhope Single Tax President Lee Turner told the Times recently the corporation's $2 million restoration of the oldest parts of the former Summit Street Library building should be completed by October; then FSTC offices are to be relocated from their current downtown building -- where space is limited.

The bottom floor of their current also-restored 336 Fairhope Avenue 'Gaston' building is to be leased out to a food-related retail business that has already expressed interest, he added.

Annual rent paid by Colony land lessees is financing the restoration.







Circa 1920s.





