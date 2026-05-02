City's First Library Restored By Year's End?

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Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 

Restoration underway.

10 NORTH SUMMIT STREET

Fairhope Single Tax President Lee Turner told the Times recently the corporation's $2 million restoration of the oldest parts of the former Summit Street Library building should be completed by October; then FSTC offices are to be relocated from their current downtown building -- where space is limited.

The bottom floor of their current also-restored 336 Fairhope Avenue 'Gaston' building is to be leased out to a food-related retail business that has already expressed interest, he added.

Annual rent paid by Colony land lessees is financing the restoration.


Circa 1920s.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA