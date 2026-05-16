Election Campaign Blitz Ending Next Week

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Some ads from the FT mailbox.







Republican ballot.



PRIMARIES TUESDAY MAY 19

The end is in sight for daily Republican primary election campaign ads stuffed in mailboxes -- not to mention others on television and social media; possibly the most costly campaign in history here.



A Fairhope Times reporter counted over 45 received at a residence on the east side of town so far.

Out of state Superpacs are responsible for most, with the American Conservative Fund PAC based in Virginia leading the way: others are Defending American Jobs PAC, Defend America's Future, and Alabama Christian Conservatives.



LOCAL RACES TO WATCH



Some races of particular interest here may be Baldwin County Commission District 2, State Senate District 32, Baldwin County Sheriff, and Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Place 7.



Incumbent District 32 Senator Chris Elliott is president of 'The Elliott Companies' of Spanish Fort and now lives in the Josephine community on the coast; he is being challenged by political newcomer Mike Vandenheuvel a car salesman from Foley. Elliott has been criticized here for supporting the state library services attempt to cut off some Fairhope library funding (for book placement policy violations); lack of interest in local road capacity improvements like widening Hwy 181 and 104, and weak support for the county's school system have been common complaints too. Elliott's move away from the Eastern Shore is problematic for some here as well. On the other hand, Vandenhuevel's total lack of experience has been flagged as an issue.



Baldwin County Commission Place Two has two newcomers from Daphne contending: Angelo Fermo a retired law enforcement officer versus Kyle Henderson, an attorney. Preserving the future of the Baldwin County Public School system came up as an issue in this one, as well as the usual controlling growth and development and keeping up with infrastructure.

Sheriff's race has incumbent Anthony Lowery of Summerdale against challenger Matt McKenzie of Fairhope, the outgoing county commissioner. Former state trooper McKenzie cited ending an "ole boy" patronage system as his main reason for running. Lowery points to his long, successful history with the department.



Fairhope resident Kristi Hagood is taking on Jeremiah Giles for Baldwin Circuit Judge Place #7. Hagood is a current BC assistant district attorney; Giles is a practicing attorney in Summerdale and a former BC assistant district attorney too.

SCHOOL BOARD RACE IMPORTANT TOO

Fairhopers cannot vote in this one but the Place Five contest for BC School Board could have an impact here too, if the incumbent Jason Woerner loses to challenger Whitney Scapecchi the balance of power may shift to more conservative policies.

Fairhope's District 6 SB Representative Christenberry chose not to seek reelection; there will be no primary vote since there was only one new qualifier: Fred Hardman who was endorsed by Christenberry.



TURNOUT THE KEY?

Longtime local election observers and political pundits point to turnout as the key, especially with confusion generated by the race for U.S. Congress which may have to be redone later this year due to last-minute redistricting.

Turnout for primary election races here has historically always been low anyway.









