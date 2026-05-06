Fairhope Gasoline Prices Rise To Over $4/Gallon

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Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 


Hwy 181

 IRAN CONFLICT TO BLAME

For the first time since March of 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, gasoline prices in Fairhope  topped $4 per gallon in places, although some less than that could still be found early this morning.

A continuing conflict between the United States and its ally Israel with Iran is being blamed for disrupting oil supplies worldwide.

Highest-ever prices were later in 2022, about $4.80 according to Gasbuddy online records.

Prices over 10 years.



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA