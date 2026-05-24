Fairhope's Memorial Day 2026 Heroes

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

COLONY CEMETERY



In preparation for Memorial Day tomorrow, American flags marked graves of all Veterans -- but only a few were actually killed-in-action: Barry Gaston and William Eernisse are among those.

Gaston was a fighter pilot shot down over Germany in 1944 and Eernisse was a sailor on the USS Arizona sunk at Pearl Harbor in 1941 (his remains are still on the ship).

DAY'S HISTORY



"Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. It is also considered to be the unofficial beginning of summer.

Memorial Day is a time for visiting cemeteries and memorials to mourn the military personnel who died in the line of duty. Volunteers will place American flags on the graves of those military personnel in national cemeteries.