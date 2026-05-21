Grant Sought To Make Fairhope Avenue Safer

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Possible projects.



SS4A survey.



FAIRHOPE AVENUE CORRIDOR



The city council authorized an application for a $9 million 'Safe Streets For All' federal grant to implement safety improvements recommended by last years SS4A survey.

Fairhope Avenue from the bay to Normandy Avenue (Walmart store) was selected to be the first for improvements to safety for all road users, based on input from the study: vehicular, bicycles, and pedestrians.

Project details are still to be determined.



Grant sought.





