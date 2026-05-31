New Eastside Police Building Coming Next Year?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Possible design.



Proposed Site.

QUAIL CREEK DRIVE?



The city council reviewed a preliminary design for a new police sub-station on Quail Creek Drive directly across from the municipal golf course clubhouse, on city property.



The 80' X 80' metal and masonry building would include a "multi-purpose" room, public space, a training room, admin. offices, records storage space, and a 675 square foot "muster room."



The plan would include access for police cars to Windmill Drive as well; mayor Sullivan said recently it might also provide "golf cart" access for QC neighborhood residents to get across busy Hwy 181, which is currently impossible (speed limit too high).



The city is currently leasing a precinct building on S. Greeno Road. A 2019 deal with Walmart to donate property behind their store never materialized; purchasing property in the area would be prohibitively expensive.

