New Pocket Park's Construction Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





RIVER MILL NEIGHBORHOOD



The Single Tax Corporation has begun construction of a new 'pocket park' on city property at the entrance to the River Mill neighborhood in east Fairhope (just east of Walmart).



Basketball and pickleball courts, with playground equipment will be included, as well as a restroom.

Part of the annual land rent from Colony lessees is used to finance such improvements.

It will be turned over to the city for maintenance when completed.

