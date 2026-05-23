New Pocket Park's Construction Started

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Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 



 

 RIVER MILL NEIGHBORHOOD

The Single Tax Corporation has begun construction of a new 'pocket park' on city property at the entrance to the River Mill neighborhood in east Fairhope (just east of Walmart).

Basketball and pickleball courts, with playground equipment will be included, as well as a restroom. 

Part of the annual land rent from Colony lessees is used to finance such improvements.

It will be turned over to the city for maintenance when completed.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA