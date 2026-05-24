Still No Progress On FEEF's K-1 Renovation Project

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Church /Saint James corner.



DOWNTOWN BLIGHT?



The Times is making inquiries about the lack of progress on the four run-down 1960s era buildings that were supposed to be renovated by the FEEF non-profit organization -- to be used as classrooms for high school-aged students.



The organization's director gave a presentation to the city council last Summer who said then work would begin by the end of 2025, but that never happened (click).



The FEEF leased the property from the city in 2021 (for $1 per year); restoring/maintaining the 4 buildings was one of the stipulations of their 15-year lease agreement.

When contacted by the Times, councilman Burrell said he did not now why there has been no progress, but would look into it. (Burrell is a former FEEF president and long-time advocate for the organization and K-1 project.)



Renovation of the main K-1 building (a different project and lease) is expected to be completed by year's end.

FEEF'S 2024 REVENUE WAS $406K



In 2024 the organization received $406K in revenue and and had $281K expenses. Net assets were $3.6 million that year according to their latest tax return (at bottom).

