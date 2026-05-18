'Stop Work' Order Posted On Boothe Road Property

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Stop work sign posted.



Boothe Road Site.



HAPPENED BEFORE IN VICINITY



A stop work order has been issued by the Baldwin County Planning Department where land-disturbance activity was already begun at 19500 Boothe Rd. in BC Planning District 8 without the necessary permits, according to the notice posted.



Trent and Erica Dossett are the property owners listed on the sign. It is not known what they planned for the property, which is partially wetlands.

The SW order could be appealed by the owners.



HAPPENED BEFORE THERE



This property is adjacent to where another SWO was similarly-issued in 2023 to the adjacent landowner William Bolton, for unauthorized land-disturbance activity in wetlands.

That owner subsequently appealed to the County's Board of Adjustments -- which upheld the suspension.

It is not known if that matter was ever appealed on to state court, but the activity there stopped.





19500 Boothe Road.









