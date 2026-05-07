Traffic Signal Ok'd For Busy St. Michael High School Intersection

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Hwy 104 at St. Michael Way.



HIGHWAY 104

The Baldwin County Commission gave the go-ahead for a traffic signal to be installed on Hwy 104 at St. Michael's Way in east Fairhope, approving a joint project agreement with the state's ALDOT.

Commissioner Underwood said the commission had been considering one for there for some time, but being a state road causes complications.

Lawrence Road on the south side is currently a dead-end but plans are to complete it through to CR 48 eventually, if funding can be found.



It is possible the signal may be expedited and installed later this year.







