Traffic Signal Ok'd For Busy St. Michael High School Intersection

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Hwy 104 at St. Michael Way.
HIGHWAY 104
The Baldwin County Commission gave the go-ahead for a traffic signal to be installed on Hwy 104 at St. Michael's Way in east Fairhope, approving a joint project agreement with the state's ALDOT.
Commissioner Underwood said the commission had been considering one for there for some time, but being a state road causes complications.
Lawrence Road on the south side is currently a dead-end but plans are to complete it through to CR 48 eventually, if funding can be found.
It is possible the signal may be expedited and installed later this year.
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