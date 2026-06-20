Big Daphne Sewage Overflow Reported

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Reported sewage spills.



TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR



Several sewage spills were reported to ADEM during tropical storm Arthur last week, two in Fairhope; but the largest was 444K gallons estimated from Daphne's treatment plant, into D'Olive Creek.



Manholes on Fairhope Avenue and Nichols Avenue overflowed with less than 1K gallons each escaping according to the ADEM reports; Baldwin County Sewer Service reported five overflows; City of Robertsdale one, less than 50K gallons. (Several of the BCSS reports did not indicate estimated spill volumes.)



The National Weather Service is calling the rain associated with Arthur a "historic" event; about five inches fell in Fairhope according to their map.

Excessive rainwater always finds it way into sewage infrastructure during big storms, causing overflows downstream in the system.

Updated ADEM map.









