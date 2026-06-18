"Chinese Military Company" At City's Airport?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Continental's Fairhope airport facility.



CONTINENTAL AEROSPACE



According to Politico and other reports, the Department of Defense just reclassified Mobile-based Continental Aerospace as a "Chinese Military Company" prohibiting the pentagon from doing business with the firm; it does not change its private commercial operating status though (document at bottom).

The Mobile-based company has a long aircraft service/maintenance history at the city's H.L. Sonny Callahan airport; in 2011 the company was acquired by AVIC, Aviation Industries of China based in Peking, China.



Continental was also the airport's FBO (fixed base operator) for many years -- until August of 2024 when 'Flightline First' took over.

Military trainers from Florida's Whiting Field have routinely used the airport for practice landings over the years too.

COMPANY'S SALE JUST ANNOUNCED

Last week the private equity firm 'Arcline Investment Management' announced it was acquiring Continental for $535 million.



Arcline news release: "Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Continental Aerospace Technologies

MOBILE, Ala., June 8, 2026 — Arcline Investment Management (“Arcline”), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the holding company of Continental Aerospace Technologies, Inc. (“Continental” or “the Company”) for a total consideration of approximately $535 million. The delisting transaction is supported by irrevocable undertakings from the controlling shareholders, subsidiaries of Aviation Industry Corporation of China ... J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Freshfields LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction ... ."



NO COMMENT FROM AIRPORT AUTHORITY



We reached out to Airport Authority city council liaison Jack Burrell for comment but have not heard back yet.

The Fairhope Airport Authority administers the airport independently of the city, but is heavily subsidized by the city council.



New DOD 1260H list.





