City Readies For Tropical Weather

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Henry George Park.







N. Bluff Park this morning.







HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED



Sandbags were being put around the new switchback staircase in Utopia Park to prevent further erosion as potential tropical storm Arthur approaches from the west. The staircase's builder is returning next week (hopefully) to make permanent repairs/improvements to the drainage there.



Some red clay runoff was already seen in the duck pond to the north as well early Tuesday; no single source could be found on the bluff above though, by FT reporters.

City public works personnel were observed monitoring the situation in both places.

Bluff erosion has always been a concern since the city's beginnings; a permanent fix proposed in the 1990s would be very expensive (terracing).







Duck pond this morning.

















