Local Pollinator Gardens Making Comebacks

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

City's Nature Preserve Pollinator Garden.



Fairhope Walmart's pollinator garden.



Coastal Community College garden.



AKA BUTTERFLY GARDENS



The city's re-located butterfly garden is in full bloom now -- at the Flying Creek Nature Preserve; it had to be relocated from its original spot in Magnolia Beach Park last year, where it had been overtaken by kudzu.

Another one, installed in their parking lot by Walmart that had gone to seed in recent years has been restored as well.

The champion is still the one on the Coastal Community College campus in downtown Fairhope, maintained by the Master Gardener's Club.; it has always been in good shape.







