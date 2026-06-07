More 'Free Speech' In Fairhope Today

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CTESWP sidewalk art.



Baylife Baptist Church service.



FOR ANNUAL 'PRIDE MONTH'

While the 'Coloring the Eastern Shore' non-profit group held their annual 'Color Fairhope With Pride' sidewalk decorating event in support of LGBTQ+ issues in Utopia Park today, a local church (Baylife Baptist) held Sunday services in South Beach Park below.

Competing events like these on opposite side have become routine every June in Fairhope the last several years; as far as we know all have gone smoothy, without serious incidents.

Additional events are scheduled this month in Mobile and other area cities but it is not known yet if any more will be here in Fairhope.









