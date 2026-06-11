Search For New Baldwin School Leader Concluding

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Superintendent vacancy notice.







TYLER RETIRES AT END OF MONTH



The May 13 application deadline has already passed -- and the finalists are now being determined according to the notice-of-vacancy posted by the legal firm handling the search, Adams and Reese, Llp. of Mobile.

After the field is whittled down finalists are to be interviewed by the Board of Education, according to the notice.

The BoE's next meeting is June 23 in Loxley, but no agenda has been set yet.

According to the applicable state law (16-9-1): "... the county board of education of each county shall appoint a superintendent of schools for a term of from two to four years from the first day of July next succeeding his appointment."



Final interviews were conducted during school board meetings, when Tyler was selected in 2015 (photos below).



Current Superintendent Eddie Tyler's official last day is June 30.



From Tyler's retirement announcement: "Dear Colleagues, 50 years, almost 51. That’s how long I’ve loved education. I wanted you to hear this from me first, so before the posts are made and the assumptions start, here goes. After 50 years in education and 11 years as your superintendent, I will be retiring from Baldwin County Public Schools, effective June 30, 2026. Assistant Superintendent Marty McRae will serve as interim superintendent while the board conducts its search for who will lead our system next. ... "



2015.





Tyler's 2015 interview.









