Search For New Baldwin School Leader Concluding

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Superintendent vacancy notice.
TYLER RETIRES AT END OF MONTH
The May 13 application deadline has already passed -- and the finalists are now being determined according to the notice-of-vacancy posted by the legal firm handling the search, Adams and Reese, Llp. of Mobile.
After the field is whittled down finalists are to be interviewed by the Board of Education, according to the notice.
The BoE's next meeting is June 23 in Loxley, but no agenda has been set yet.
According to the applicable state law (16-9-1): "... the county board of education of each county shall appoint
a superintendent of schools for a term of from two to four years from
the first day of July next succeeding his appointment."
Final interviews were conducted during school board meetings, when Tyler was selected in 2015 (photos below).
Current Superintendent Eddie Tyler's official last day is June 30.
|2015.
|Tyler's 2015 interview.