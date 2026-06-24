New School Superintendent Interviews Set For July 14

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

June 23 board meeting.



BALDWIN COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM



Interviews for the new Baldwin County Schools Superintendent will start during the July 14 BCBOE work session, according to a staff attorney during their June meeting.

Current BC assistant superintendent Marty Mcrae and Dr. Tony Mcgee of Starkville, MS. will be interviewed by the board.

Mcrae was a teacher, coach and assistant principal at Fairhope High School before becoming assistant superintendent; Mcgee is currently assistant superintendent for the Starkville/Oktoibbeaa County school system in central Mississippi.



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