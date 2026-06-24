New School Superintendent Interviews Set For July 14

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Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

June 23 board meeting.

 

BALDWIN COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

Interviews for the new Baldwin County Schools Superintendent will start during the July 14 BCBOE work session, according to a staff attorney during their June meeting.

Current BC assistant superintendent Marty Mcrae and Dr. Tony Mcgee of Starkville, MS. will be interviewed by the board. 

Mcrae was a teacher, coach and assistant principal at Fairhope High School before becoming assistant superintendent; Mcgee is currently assistant superintendent for the Starkville/Oktoibbeaa County school system in central Mississippi.

 


 

 

 

 

 

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Location: Baldwin County, AL, USA