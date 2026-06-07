Nichols Avenue Townhome Project Dies

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed design.







Proposed Nichols Avenue site.



EXTENSION REQUEST DENIED



After hearing a presentation from the project's engineering firm GMC, the planning commission voted 7-2 not to grant a one year extension of a preliminary plat for 'The Proper' a ten-unit town home MOP planned for the southwest corner of Nichols Avenue and Young Street.

More time was needed for owner Starlight Development, Llc. to arrange for financing to begin construction, according to the project's engineer.



The majority of commissioners were skeptical the project could be completed within any new one-year time frame, and more such extensions would be needed. This extension request was unusual because construction had not begun at all; other such requests have been routinely granted (the first time), but only when projects are nearly completed, according to commission chairman Turner.



MORATORIUM STILL IN EFFECT



Any new project application will have to wait until the current MOP application moratorium is over -- and may be subject to the zoning changes too that are now being contemplated by the city council (if they are subsequently enacted into law).



This project was first approved by the planning commission in July 2024.

