Parker Road Sidewalk Project Starting

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

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Crosswalk design.

 

EASTERN SHORE MPO PROJECT

Low-bidder Arrington Curb and Excavation Inc. has begun constructing a 2100 ft. sidewalk on the north side of Parker Road between U. S. 98 and Main Street -- with a signalized pedestrian crossing for Hwy 98.

Cost is $253K, with $200K from the MPO (federal) and $70K each from the city and county.  Additional engineering cost was $40K.

Existing sidewalks on the east side of Hwy 98 will be connected to the Eastern Shore Trial, along Scenic 98/Main Street on the west end.


Location.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

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