Small Cellular Antenna Towers Coming Downtown?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposal for 319 Magnolia Avenue.



Proposed 5 N. Church location.



FOR VERIZON CUSTOMERS



The planning commission gave its preliminary go-ahead for Verizon Wireless, Inc. to install 3 new small cell phone towers (2 in the central business district, one at the Fairhope Docks Marina) to provide better service for their customers -- especially during big events when it has been unreliable; and tabled 3 others so that better locations could be sought. (The company had to set up a temporary tower last March during the Arts and Crafts Festival, behind Greer's grocery store.)



The approved ones were at 108 N. Section St., 450 Fairhope Avenue,-- and 850 Seacliff Dr. at the city's Docks marina (to replace an exiting wooden pole there).



Tabled were proposed ones for 100 Bancroft Ave., 5 N. Church St., and 319 Magnolia Ave.

Some may be incorporated into existing street light poles according to the company's representative; all will be green-colored.



Commission members worried about the poles increasing visual clutter in the downtown, where most utilities have been put underground at considerable expense. Alternate locations on adjacent tall buildings or the city's parking garage were encouraged by some commission members instead.

AT&T already has one on N. Section St (at Oak) and several others along Scenic 98 near the bay.

CITY COUNCIL MUST DECIDE

Final site approval for all must be granted by the city council during an upcoming meeting.











Bancroft St. proposal.









