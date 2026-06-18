Smaller Sewage Service Territory Map Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed sewage service area.







Fee consultant's report.



AFFECTS NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY



A new map of the city's sewage utility service territory has been proposed in conjunction with increased connecting fees intended to provide sufficient revenue to upgrade infrastructure to keep up with population growth in the area. Current customers outside the new map's boundaries will not be affected: their service will continue as usual.

Also being proposed: property outside but contiguous to city limits will have to annex in to get city sewer service; housing density will be limited to 2 units per acre maximum outside city limits (for a sewer service connection).



According the the city's website, "the map shown represents the proposed sewer service territory outlined in a draft ordinance currently under consideration. The proposed ordinance would prohibit new sewer service connections outside of the designated service territory boundary.

The purpose of establishing a defined sewer service territory is to help ensure that future growth occurs in areas where adequate wastewater treatment capacity can be provided and planned for responsibly. As Fairhope continues to grow, defining a service area helps align new development with available infrastructure and supports the long-term sustainability of the sanitary sewer system."



"SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT CHARGES" GOING UP TOO?

Based on a study by utility consultants Jackson Thornton Llc., fees charged owners/developers of new projects to connect to the city sewage system are also proposed to increase -- to help provide more revenue for necessary new infrastructure: piping, lift stations, treatment plant upgrades, etc.



EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1ST



The new map would go into effect August 1st, if supporting legislation is adopted by the city council during July meetings.