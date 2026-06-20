Water Connection Fee Hikes Proposed Too

WHEREAS, the City of Fairhope has established system development charges for connection to the water system of Fairhope Public Utilities; and

WHEREAS, in 2025, the City engaged Jackson Thornton, certified public accountants and consultants, to analyze the costs for expansion of treatment capacity for the water system of Fairhope Public Utilities and to make recommendations for an update to the system development charges based on the cost of expanded infrastructure necessary to address additional capacity needs; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary for new development users of the water system to share in the cost of the expansion of treatment capacity to the system; and

WHEREAS, the system development charges provide an incremental cost approach to treatment for water capacity based upon maximum rated flow and the City Council believes the charges are necessary to provide for the sustainability of the system and to support the health, safety, and general welfare of the community; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has accepted the recommendations of Jackson Thornton for the updated system development charges for new connections to the water system of Fairhope Public Utilities.

IN EFFECT AUGUST 1ST?

The new fees could take effect on August 1st, if enacted by the city council during July meetings. New water service would only be provided in the new service territory map, according to city utility department engineer Berry (same map as proposed for sewer service).





