Another New East Fairhope Neigborhood Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Hwy 104 construction site.



CALLED 'THE FAIRHOPE RESERVE'



Site work for a new 40 lot subdivision has begun on 32 acres zoned RSF-2 on Hwy 104 at St. Michael's Way in county planning district 37 -- outside of city limits.



The Baldwin County planning commission approved the plans last February; no city utilities are involved -- but it is within the city's police/fire jurisdiction.



Sawgrass is the project's civil engineer.

A new traffic signal was just installed at the intersection, but this new development was not the reason for it according to a traffic study completed by the project's traffic engineers.





