Citizen Committees To Consider New Mobile Bay Bridge Plan

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

ESMPO technical committee meeting.



Prior ESMPO policy board meeting.







NEEDS MPO'S APPROVAL TO PROCEED



The Eastern Shore MPO's citizen committees (Bike/Ped, Technical, Citizens Advisory) will get to weigh in on new proposals for the Mobile Bay Bridge project next week when they meet in Daphne (Wednesday) -- and the the main policy board the following week, per the schedule below.

The MPO's Long Range Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan will have to be amended to reflect the latest ALDOT proposals for the bridge. (Removing the bayway component and higher tolls are the major changes -- see document below.)



Votes taken by the three committees are just recommendations to the policy board, which will make the final decision.

All meetings are open to the public; sub-committees usually meet in the conference room in back.

In 2019 the policy board voted not to approve the bridge plans at that time (toll too high); but voted to resurrect it in 2021. The project cannot move forward without the policy board's approval.







ESMPO July agenda.



New toll proposals.





