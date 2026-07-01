County Commissioner Wants Rezoning Pause

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com









MASTER PLAN UPDATE COMING

Commissioner Underwood proposed a five month moratorium on new rezoning applications in the county's planning jurisdiction to allow time for their master land use plan/land use map to be updated; commissioner Gruber agreed but commissioners McKenzie and Ball were skeptical.

Underwood: "(Our) land use plan and map ... are currently being updated ... getting close ... not there yet ... reasonable to consider a pause ... rezoning cases can have long term implications ... to insure decisions are within framework of new processes we are establishing ... new commission coming in ... in five months .."

Gruber thought a six month duration may be better.



County engineer Frank Lundy said staff and community stakeholders had been working on it for some time -- and they were almost ready to present it to the public. The July 14 road and bridge meeting was targeted for release,hesaid.

Lundy said staff was neutral about a moratorium.



Since two of the four member commission were not on board, there was not enough support to put a moratorium on an upcoming meeting agenda.

Underwood is the only commissioner who will be returning when the next commission is sworn in later this year.





