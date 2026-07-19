County's New $1.3 Billion Road Plan Presented

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Still needs funding.



RESPONSE TO GROWTH



In conjunction with the roll-out of a proposed new county master land-use plan last week, assistant county engineer Mark Acreman presented a 10-year proposal for county-wide road improvements as well, if sufficient funding sources can be found.

Acreman called it a "vision for the next 10 years" to "enhance the safety ... and efficiency of over 1,400 miles of county maintained roads."

He cited four overall goals: enhanced safety, efficiency, more connectivity to reduce congestion, and fiscal responsibility via partnerships with other stakeholders (cities, state, etc.).



Besides new/improved roads, there would be various levels of improvements to 40 intersections around the county, as well as replacement of substandard bridges including the Fish River Bridge in Marlow and on Scenic 98 at the Grand Hotel in Pt. Clear.

New roads would be constructed throughout the county, widened or turn lanes added. The 40 intersection improvements could include anything from just turning lanes, traffic signal installation -- to roundabouts. (See photos at bottom.)



Fairhope's problematic Twin Beech/Booth Road intersection is one of the 40 (just east of the high school).



DEPENDS ON GETTING FUNDING

Funding could come from three sources, according to county administrator Roger Rendleman: the county, grants, and private sources (ie. aid to construction from developers).

He mentioned seven possible strategies "in the toolbox": enhanced local partnerships, a new long term debt strategy, reallocation of current resources, current-revenue enhancements, using underutilized current revenue sources, additional pursuit of state/federal grants, and by seeking additional dedicated revenue from local delegations (state/federal level).

RENEWED '30 CUBED' PROGRAM TOO?

Rendleman went on to propose replacing the expiring '30 CUBED' program where municipalities share cost with the county 50/50 for road projects for their cities.

The new program will be called 'C3' instead for "connecting communities collectively" and doubles the county's financial commitment to $120 million.

PUBLIC MEETINGS COMING



Specific details of the plans were not released to the public at this time, but will have to be considered in upcoming budget work sessions, and ultimately approved by the county commission in public meetings.







Some possible road projects.



Some possible intersection projects.





