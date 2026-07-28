Dangerous Young Street Building's Demolition Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

ROOF COLLAPSED



The city council delayed authorization for the emergency demolition of a dangerous building at 371 Young Street for two weeks to allow the owners more time to deal with the situation themselves. It will come up again during the next council meeting.



Building inspector Cortinas has already arranged for a contractor to demolish the building (for $22K) if the owners do not, and then for the city to put a lien on the property to pay for it.

Cortinas said the severly-leaning brick walls pose a threat to the neighborhood, especially for children who may wander in there to play.



Members of the Church of God In Christ want to do it themselves if someone can be found to do it for less cost; a lien on the property may hinder them from selling the property to relocate somewhere else, they said.



DONATIONS SOUGHT



Signs posted there are asking for donations to help.







