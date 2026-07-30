Nature Center Building Completion Pushed Back

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
JOHN MARTIN NATURE CENTER
Originally predicted to open in July, the John Martin Nature Center in the city's Flying Creek Nature Park wont be completed until about the end of August according to a city engineering department source; there has been a delay in acquiring necessary custom fixtures, especially in the stairwells.
It was originally scheduled to open a year ago with the rest of the park, but was delayed when the original contractor defaulted on their construction contract. A new contractor was hired to complete the job by the performance bond insurer.
CITIZEN VOLUNTEERS SOLICITED
Volunteers to man the front desk when it opens are now being solicited too; contact the nature center for details.
|Downstairs being finished.