Nature Center Building Completion Pushed Back

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





JOHN MARTIN NATURE CENTER



Originally predicted to open in July, the John Martin Nature Center in the city's Flying Creek Nature Park wont be completed until about the end of August according to a city engineering department source; there has been a delay in acquiring necessary custom fixtures, especially in the stairwells.

It was originally scheduled to open a year ago with the rest of the park, but was delayed when the original contractor defaulted on their construction contract. A new contractor was hired to complete the job by the performance bond insurer.



CITIZEN VOLUNTEERS SOLICITED

Volunteers to man the front desk when it opens are now being solicited too; contact the nature center for details.

City's announcement: "One of the best parts of Flying Creek Nature Preserve is the people who make it such a welcoming place. As our Nature Center begins to welcome visitors from near and far, we're looking for volunteers who are passionate about Fairhope, love the outdoors, and enjoy sharing that passion with others.

If you've ever wanted to be more involved with the preserve, this is a great opportunity! As a Welcome Desk volunteer, you'll greet visitors, answer questions, and help introduce families, hikers, birders, and nature lovers to everything Flying Creek has to offer.

Join us for our Volunteer Interest Meeting to learn more about becoming part of the Flying Creek family.





Downstairs being finished.





