New Creamery/Ice Cream Shop Coming To Town?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed location on end.



S. GREENO ROAD SHOPPING CENTER



The Times has learned family-owned 'Havens Down Home Creamery' of Lucedale Ms. (click) has plans to locate a store in the last vacant unit of the Eastern Shore Village Center on S. Greeno Road.

This is where the 'Yak' restaurant operated for many years, until closing about two years ago.



No timeline has been mentioned.



According to earlier media reports about the business: "Kristen Preston says the family business started when they discovered their daughter, Presley, was allergic to milk. But it was all the processing that made the milk hard to digest. Havens Down Home Creamery uses a slow pasteurization process that they say allows the good fat, which is rich in Omega 3s and the original 9 essential vitamins and minerals to be preserved in the milk.

The creamery’s products include fresh cream line milk, reduced fat milk, cream, chocolate milk, butter milk, ice cream, cheese and beef. If you’d like to try the products for yourself, you can always visit the farm or find them at select local retailers in Jackson, George and Greene counties such as Food Tiger/Greer’s in Hurley and Vancleave, and Angel’s Corner in the Central Community ... ."









