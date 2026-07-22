New Hwy 181 Gas Station Plan Advances

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed station design.







Hwy 181 Site.

MURPHY OIL STATION



The planning commission gave its approval for a new Murphy Oil gas station/convenience store on Hwy 181 at Hwy 104 on 1.81 acres zoned B-2.

Corte Cave Mitchell Llc. is property owner.

Some of the trees along Hwy 181 are to be rearranged to provide adequate screening buffer; entrance will be in back fro the interior road (Rockwell Blvd.)

The city council will have final approval at an upcoming meeting.









