New Hwy 181 Gas Station Plan Advances

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Proposed station design.
|Hwy 181 Site.
MURPHY OIL STATION
The planning commission gave its approval for a new Murphy Oil gas station/convenience store on Hwy 181 at Hwy 104 on 1.81 acres zoned B-2.
Corte Cave Mitchell Llc. is property owner.
Some of the trees along Hwy 181 are to be rearranged to provide adequate screening buffer; entrance will be in back fro the interior road (Rockwell Blvd.)
The city council will have final approval at an upcoming meeting.