Thomas Hospital Getting Another Emergency Generator

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New generator being installed.







REZONING REQUIRED



Thomas Hospital (Gulf Health Hospitals, Inc.) asked the planning commission to rezone two lots it already owns on Northrup Avenue (#751 and #757) from R-4 to B-4 to allow for the installation of a new emergency generator -- to provide additional emergency power for the hospital's expansion underway now.

The new B-4 zoning would correspond to the rest of the hospital property and allow for administrative changes to allow incorporation into the greater hospital property.

Neighbors Samuel and Oletha Curry who live one lot over on Northrup asked the commission if their property could be rezoned to commercial as well, so that they may relocate elsewhere in town (noise issues). They were told to contact planning staff to pursue it.

The entire neighborhood is within the existing hospital overlay district.



APPROVED BY PLANNING COMMISSION

The planning commission subsequently approved the rezoning.



Site in green.





