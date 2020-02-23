New Eastside Apartment Project Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama
OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS IN UNZONED COUNTY
|Thompson Hall Quadplexes
A site plan for a 16-unit multiple occupancy project at the NE corner of Thompson Hall and Twin Beech Roads was delayed due to inadequate green space. (The proposed density 8 units/acre requires 25% green space.)
|Old satellite photo.
This project is outside of city limits in the unzoned county but within the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction for multiple occupancy projects, so both the city and county planning commissions have to approve it. (Both tabled the proposal for more study at earlier meetings.)
City staff report: "75 foot construction setbacks required by the county highway department result in a site ... challenging to attain 25% green space."
The planning commission could choose to grant a waiver instead or the developer could reduce density.
(There was some disagreement between the project engineer and city staff about whether right-of-way set backs could be included in the green space calculations.)
Provision Investments LLC, is the owner of the 1.9 acre property. S.E. Civil is the project engineer.
|Site already cleared.
|site plan
