Highway 181 RV Resort Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama
|RV resort plan.
|119947 Hwy 181
'FAIRHOPE LANDING RV RESORT'
The planning commission gave preliminary approval to plans for the Fairhope Landing RV Resort on the east side of Highway 181, about 1/4 mile south of Highway 104.
Seventy six pads for RVs will be provided with a clubhouse and pool at the entrance, according to the multiple occupancy project plan approved by the commission during its May meeting. A more detailed final MOP site plan will need approval at some point as well.
Provision Investments Llc. is the project owner, on FST land outside of city limits in the un-zoned county (but within the city's extra territorial planning jurisdiction where it has limited authority.)
(The Grande Pointe Motorcoach Resort was constructed nearby about three years ago on Highway 104, just east of Higbee Road - click.)
