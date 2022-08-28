Excessive Rain Causes Busy US 98 Bridge Failure

Fairhope, Alabama

Structural damage too?



US Highway 98 bridge fails.



FLY CREEK IN MONTROSE

The southbound side of the bridge over Fly Creek at the city's entrance was damaged by a "washout" Friday caused by weeks of heavy rain the area, according to an ALDOT statement:



"U.S. 98 FAIRHOPE - Due to excessive rain compromising an underground drainage culvert beneath U.S. Highway 98 at Fly Creek in Fairhope, ALDOT will be closing a short section of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 98 for repairs. Four day repair, through Tuesday August 30, 2022."

STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TOO?

After emergency stabilization repairs over the weekend, a closer inspection by the Times Sunday afternoon found what appears to be large cracks/structural damage in some of the concrete culverts themselves; the north side of the creek there has been partially blocked by ALDOT too, apparently to prevent further failure.

It is not clear at this point if Friday's washout caused all the damage or there was some other subsequent failure; or if ALDOT's original four day repair timeline still holds.



We reached out to ALDOT, mayor Sullivan, and council president Conyers for an update but have not heard back yet. (Check back here for updates.)



City's statement issued Friday: "Please use caution on southbound US 98 right before Veterans Drive. The excessive rain has caused a washout at Fly Creek. Crews from ALDOT are on scene and will be working on a repair. Please use extreme caution when traveling in this area."

The culverts were installed in the 1970s when the highway was built; former mayor Kant talked about replacing them to re-establish creek "connectivity" in the vicinity.



Friday's initial failure picture.















