Hollywood TV Producer Becomes New Fairhope Resident

Fairhope, Alabama

Producer Lauren Weber



'LOVE IN FAIRHOPE' MINI-SERIES



Lauren Weber, the producer of the 'Love in Fairhope' romantic/comedy series that has been filming around town said in an interview on Cam Marston's 'What's Working' podcast recently she liked Fairhope so much ... she decided to move here herself!

She said two more episodes of the self-financed, 10-part series will be filmed here during Mardi Gras .... with airing in September on the Hulu network.

The story is about five different generations of women dealing with relationships, narrated by the oldest from thatmost-experienced perspective, Weber said.

This is not like the usual conflict-based reality shows with a lot of shouting/arguing she said, but something lighter for a post-pandemic public ready for something more positive.

If successful, she wants her Tremont Road production company to do similar 'Love in ... " projects in other small towns around the country.

Weber predicted the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast area could become a "third coast" for Hollywood productions, because of abundant resources here ... but conceded she too is worried about overcrowding ... since becoming a resident herself!



