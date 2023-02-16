Historic Downtown Building To Be Auctioned

Fairhope, Alabama

310 Fairhope Avenue



FUTURE UNCERTAIN



Signs went up in the windows of the former Fairhope Hardware store at 301 Fairhope Avenue this week advertising an auction of the 100+ year old building from March 25 - 29.

A 2019 plan by previous owners for restoration approved the the city's planning commission never came to fruition (click).

Although within the Downtown Historic District, the city currently has no official historic preservation program under state law to encourage preservation; the mayor and historic preservation committee members are planning a renewed effort to that end in coming weeks. Corey Martin is the only council member to voice support so far.



SVN Auctions of Kenner LA. is handling the online auction (click). No minimum bid is mentioned.

















