Controversial Golf Course Development Resurfaces

Fairhope, Alabama

Battles Road site.







New plan for May meeting.



DENSITY REDUCED



After being rescheduled from a meeting earlier in the year, a housing development proposal on 7.2 acres off of Battles Road in Pt. Clear between holes 2 and 3 on the Lakewood Country Club's azalea course is back on the agenda for the Baldwin County Planning Commission's May 4th meeting in Robertsdale.



This time it is in the form of a rezoning and 6-lot Planned Residential Development; Teacher's Retirement Systems of Alabama is owner and Goodwin, Mills and Caywood the projects' engineer. (Previous plans were for 12, 10, and 7 lots.)



Because of heavy opposition from neighbors (traffic, density, etc.) as well as "health and safety" issues, a similar proposal called 'Watershed West' was rejected by the city of Fairhope's planning commission three years ago when it was in their jurisdiction.

In the interim, neighborhood residents voted to implement a new county planning district, district 19.



Facing the same opposition, a similar subdivision plan for 10-lots was pulled from the county's agenda in January (click).

Rezoning from current recreational classification is also being requested this time.



Between holes 2 and 3







2020 proposal rejected.





